FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Lawsuit: Urgent care center missed cancer that later spread

 
Share

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — An urgent care center failed to diagnose a Santa Fe woman’s condition in 2017 and 2018, leading to a terminal cancer diagnosis, according to court documents

Elizabeth “Betsy” Scarinzi recently filed a lawsuit in state district court against Presbyterian Medical Group over the alleged missed diagnosis which she said eventually led to brain and lung cancer, the Santa Fe New Mexican reports .

According to the lawsuit, medical staff at Presbyterian Medical Group’s urgent care facility in Santa Fe examined her three times between 2017 and 2018 and failed to notice an early indication of lung cancer.

The lung cancer went undiagnosed and untreated for nearly a year, the lawsuit said.

Other news
Alpine driver Pierre Gasly of France steers his car during the first practice session ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Belgian Formula One Grand Prix will take place on Sunday. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
F1 team Alpine parts ways with team prinicipal Otmar Szafnauer
Qin Haiyang of China competes during the men's 200m breastroke final at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Qin Haiyang and Mollie O’Callaghan complete sweeps at the swimming world championships
China's Wang Shuang, center, celebrates after scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between China and Haiti in Adelaide, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/James Elsby)
China edges Haiti 1-0 to keep World Cup hopes alive despite going down to 10 players

The lung cancer had spread by the time Scarinzi, now 49, went to another doctor in September and was correctly diagnosed, the lawsuit said.

“What began as a curable condition progressed to a terminal diagnosis for Ms. Scarinzi,” her attorneys wrote.

Presbyterian Healthcare Services declined to comment on pending litigation.

The complaint alleged medical negligence, breach of warranty and breach of contract and seeks an unspecified monetary damages.

Scarinzi’s lawsuit said she was examined at the urgent care center in November 2017 after suffering bruises in a fall and was told there were no abnormalities in her chest X-ray. She was prescribed a painkiller.

Scarinzi is a singer-songwriter and leads the New Mexico alt-country/desert rock band The HollyHocks.

The band released its debut album in May.

___

Information from: The Santa Fe New Mexican, http://www.santafenewmexican.com