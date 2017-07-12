New York man loses several fingers in fireworks accident

FORT SALONGA, N.Y. (AP) — Police say a Long Island man’s fingers were amputated after fireworks exploded in his hands.

Newsday reports (http://nwsdy.li/2vbVP8h) a 35-year-old Fort Salonga man sustained severe injuries to both hands after lighting fireworks at his home Tuesday afternoon. The man was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital where he underwent surgery.

No further information was available.

The incident comes just days after a 39-year-old Uniondale man lost several fingers and sustained serious burns in a fireworks accident in Uniondale. Police say that man was taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition.

