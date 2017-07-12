Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
New York man loses several fingers in fireworks accident

 
FORT SALONGA, N.Y. (AP) — Police say a Long Island man’s fingers were amputated after fireworks exploded in his hands.

Newsday reports (http://nwsdy.li/2vbVP8h) a 35-year-old Fort Salonga man sustained severe injuries to both hands after lighting fireworks at his home Tuesday afternoon. The man was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital where he underwent surgery.

No further information was available.

The incident comes just days after a 39-year-old Uniondale man lost several fingers and sustained serious burns in a fireworks accident in Uniondale. Police say that man was taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition.

___

Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com