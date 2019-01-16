New Jersey bracing for back-to-back winter storms

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (AP) — Back-to-back winter storms are expected to pass through New Jersey in the next few four days, making life tough for some motorists beginning as early as Thursday evening.

The National Weather Service says a weak area of low pressure will pass through the area late Thursday afternoon into Friday morning, dumping between one and four inches of snow around the state.

Northern areas are expected to get the most accumulation.

A storm system over the weekend could produce snow, rain or a mix.

The weather service is characterizing it as “a significant winter storm.”