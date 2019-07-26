FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Rafter found dead in northern Colorado’s Poudre River ID’d

 
Share

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Authorities have confirmed that a body recovered from northern Colorado’s Poudre (POO'-dur) River is that of a rafter who went missing late last month.

The Fort Collins Coloradoan reports 57-year-old David Smith’s body was found near Poudre Park on Tuesday afternoon. The Fort Collins man went missing after his raft capsized about 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) upstream June 29.

Search and rescue crews looked for him along 12 miles (19 kilometers) of the river, using a drone, a helicopter and divers.

Smith’s death marks the second on the Poudre this year. Less than a week after Smith went missing, 26-year-old Matthew Spates, also of Fort Collins, drowned in the river.

___

Information from: Fort Collins Coloradoan, http://www.coloradoan.com