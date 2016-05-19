Sheriff: 2 dead in Onslow County are missing brothers

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say that two bodies found in rural North Carolina are those of brothers reported missing last weekend.

Sheriff Hans Miller tells local media outlets that the bodies were found Wednesday off a dirt road in Onslow County along the state’s eastern coast.

Authorities say that 19-year-old Deandre Patrick Gilbert and 16-year-old Tyler Christian Gilbert, both of Jacksonville, were reported missing Sunday.

The sheriff said the deaths are being treated as homicides. He also said authorities have identified “persons of interest” in connection with the investigation but did not elaborate.