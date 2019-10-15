Official: Man hurt after he ‘walked off’ Metro platform

WASHINGTON (AP) — An official with the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority says a man “walked off” a station platform and suffered minor injuries.

Metro spokesman Ian Jannetta tells The Washington Post that the man was treated for cuts and bruises caused by his plummet at the Waterfront Metrorail station Monday. The man left the platform that night about 40 minutes before the playoff baseball game at the nearby Nationals Park.

Jannetta says foul play and crowding weren’t factors.

Metro says power was cut to the station while emergency responders helped the man. Some trains were halted, while Green Lines trains headed in opposite directions were forced to share a single track. Full service was restored about an hour later.

An investigation is ongoing.

___

