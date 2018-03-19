Israeli soldier jailed for fatal shooting to be freed early

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says a parole board has granted early release to an imprisoned soldier who was convicted of manslaughter for fatally shooting a wounded Palestinian attacker.

The military parole board on Monday approved Elor Azaria’s release, and he is set to go free in May. He will have completed two-thirds of his 14-month sentence.

Azaria began serving an 18-month sentence in August after he was convicted of manslaughter. Israel’s military chief later reduced the sentence by four months.

Azaria, a combat medic, was caught on video shooting a wounded Palestinian attacker. In a country where military service is mandatory, his case sharply divided the nation. Israel’s military pushed for his prosecution, saying he violated its code of ethics. Many Israelis, particularly on the nationalist right, defended his actions.