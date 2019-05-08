1 California officer sacked, 1 on leave after 76 shots fired

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — A police officer has been fired and a second placed on leave after they fired 76 gunshots and killed a fleeing driver during a chase last year through a busy residential neighborhood in Southern California.

The Orange County Register reports Wednesday that prosecutors determined there wasn’t enough evidence to criminally charge Anaheim officers Sean Staymates and Kevin Pedersen. However the DA’s investigators called their actions “alarming and irresponsible.”

Fifty-year-old Eliuth Penaloza Nava was hit with nine bullets during the 2018 pursuit. His family said he’d been acting erratically and an autopsy found methamphetamine in his system. Police recovered a knife and an air pistol that resembled a real gun.

Investigators said Pederson, a probationary employee, fired most of the 76 gunshots. He lost his job.

