Lawyer: Deposition gave wrong info in sexual harassment case

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Lawyer: Deposition gave wrong info in sexual harassment case

By MARTHA WAGGONER
 
Share

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A student who was kicked out of a North Carolina nursing school after reporting sexual harassment filed her complaint before she got a bad review and not afterward as an administrator has claimed, according to a deposition in a lawsuit filed by the ex-student.

The deposition was filed in January in the case of Autumn Davis, who sued in state and federal court after she was dismissed from the doctor of nursing program at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro a month before graduation. Her lawsuit is supported by the Times Up legal fund.

A recording played at the deposition shows Davis complained to two administrators about being sexually harassed two weeks earlier than one of the officials, Dr. Nancy Shedlick, first said she did in her deposition.

The deposition is part of a motion filed by attorney Nicholas Sanservino asking that the state Department of Justice withdraw from defending two nursing school leaders because it argues the two acted outside their duties as state employees in their dealings with Davis.

Other news
Chicago White Sox's Gavin Sheets (32) high-fives Jake Burger (30) after Burger hit a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Robert and Burger homer, Toussaint gets first win as White Sox beat Guardians 3-0
Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell reacts during the second inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Reds manager David Bell gets 3-year contract extension
Miami Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz (14) celebrates his two-run home run with Jorge Soler during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Jon Berti’s 2nd hit of the game was a tiebreaking RBI single in 8th as Marlins beat Tigers

Davis has sued Shedlick and Stone in state court and sued the school, the UNC Board of Governors and the Raleigh School of Nurse Anesthesia in federal court.

Davis has previously told The Associated Press that the sexual harassment began less than a year after she enrolled in UNCG’s doctor of nursing program August 2015 with hopes of becoming a nurse anesthetist. She was assigned to work at WakeMed Raleigh Hospital under the supervision of a male certified registered nurse anesthetist.

Davis said his harassment grew during each encounter until one shift, as she used both her hands to intubate patients, “he would put himself on me while he was aroused,” she said in the interview.

Shedlick said in her Dec. 11, 2019, deposition that Davis didn’t complain about the harassment until Aug. 8, 2016, 10 days after after the male supervisor, Jimmy Kimball Jr., gave Davis an evaluation with unsatisfactory ratings.

But a recording showed that Davis had complained to Shedlick and Stone on July 25, 2016 — days before Kimball gave the unsatisfactory evaluation on July 29. His previous evaluation for her work on July 19, contained no unsatisfactory ratings.

After the recording was played, the deposition shows that Shedlick said she believed it was “literally impossible” for the sexual harassment to occur as Davis described, because Kimball “has a very large abdomen.”

Isabel Alele, the attorney for Kimball — who is not a defendant — declined to comment.

The lawsuit says Shedlick and Stone continued a campaign of harassment against Davis until they kicked her out of school, including mocking her in front of other students because she suffers from ADHD.

She was dismissed from the school in June 2018, one month before she was to graduate. The school said she was dismissed for unsafe nursing practices. She was reinstated in January 2019 after paying $10,000 for tuition and then was dismissed again in February 2019, once again for unsafe nursing practices.

The school reported her to the state Board of Nursing. On Sept. 10, 2018, a nursing board sent a letter saying said it had investigated and declined to tak action. Despite that, UNCG upheld Davis’ dismissal .

In response to the federal lawsuit filed in August, the state attorney general’s office said Davis can’t prove a connection between her dismissal and the filing of her harassment claim. The response also said Davis provides no evidence that the state defendants had authority over Kimball.

The lawsuits seek unspecified damages.

The attorney general’s office is reviewing the motion, a spokeswoman said in an email. A deposition is scheduled for Kimball for early February and a hearing on the motion is scheduled for later in the month, Sanservino said.

__

Follow Martha Waggoner on Twitter at http://twitter.com/mjwaggonernc