Markets Right Now: Stocks edge up to more record highs

 
NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4 p.m.

Stocks are ending a wobbly day slightly higher on Wall Street as traders try to parse conflicting signals about how much progress is being made in resolving the U.S.-China trade war.

The modest gains Friday were enough to send major indexes to more record highs.

The S&P 500 closed out its fifth straight week of gains, matching its longest winning streak in two years.

Disney rose 3.8% after reporting results that beat analysts’ forecasts.

The S&P 500 rose 7 points, or 0.3%, to 3,093.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 6 points to 27,681. The Nasdaq rose 40 points, or 0.5%, to 8,475.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.94%.

___

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are drifting between small gains and losses on Wall Street as traders wait for more clarity on where things stand with trade talks between the U.S. and China.

Major indexes are holding close Friday to the record highs they set a day earlier.

Gains for health care companies are being offset by losses in energy and other sectors.

Gap is down 6.8% after cutting its earnings forecast and naming a new CEO.

Disney is up 3.8% after reporting results that beat analysts’ forecasts.

The S&P 500 was up less than 1 point at 3,086.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 43 points, or 0.2%, to 27,631. The Nasdaq rose 19 points, or 0.2%, to 8,454.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.91%.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are pulling back slightly in early trading on Wall Street as traders wait for more clarity on where things stand with trade talks between the U.S. and China.

Major indexes were edging just below the record highs they set a day earlier.

Energy companies and banks were falling more than the rest of the market in early trading Friday. ConocoPhillips fell 2.1% and Principal Financial lost 1.1%.

Gap sank 5.2% after naming a new CEO, and Disney jumped 4.8% after reporting results that beat analysts’ forecasts.

The S&P 500 fell 5 points, or 0.1%, to 3,081.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 14 points, or 0.1%, to 27,660. The Nasdaq slipped 5 points, or 0.1%, to 8,429.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.93%.