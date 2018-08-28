FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Authorities charge Wisconsin couple accused of caging kids

 
SPARTA, Wis. (AP) — A southwestern Wisconsin man and woman accused of keeping children in cages have been charged with reckless endangerment, child neglect and false imprisonment.

Monroe County authorities on Monday charged 46-year-old Travis Lanier Headrick and 39-year-old Amy Michelle Headrick each with nine felony counts.

Authorities arrested the couple Friday after receiving evidence that they were keeping children in makeshift cages at a home in the village of Melvina. Authorities searched the home and found the children.

Court records allege five children were in the house — four adopted and one biological — and that one child was found in a horse trough with zip ties and another was in a locked cage. According to the records, Amy Headrick told authorities the children were caged to protect themselves.

Bond for each was set at $20,000 Monday. They are scheduled to return to court Sept. 6.