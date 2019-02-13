FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Former tribal official sentenced to life for child sex abuse

 
YANKTON, S.D. (AP) — A former Yankton Sioux tribal official has been sentenced to life in federal prison after being convicted of child sexual abuse over a span of more than a decade.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says 55-year-old Quentin Bruguier of Lake Andes was sentenced Monday to 12 concurrent life sentences. Bruguier also received three concurrent 10-year prison terms.

Prosecutors say Bruguier used fear or force to engage in sexual acts with children between 1992 and 2016. He was convicted in November of 15 counts of sexual abuse offenses involving children.

Bruguier also was ordered to pay $1,500 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.