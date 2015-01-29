Aruba says small plane in crash during Venezuelan pursuit

FILE - A woman fans herself in Madrid, Spain, July 10, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)
July expected to be hottest month on record
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement

Aruba says small plane in crash during Venezuelan pursuit

 
Share

ORANJESTAD, Aruba (AP) — A small civilian plane was being pursued by the Venezuelan military over the Caribbean Sea when it crashed in a fiery ball Thursday, the government of Aruba said.

Two Venezuelan military aircraft were chasing the plane over the South American country’s airspace, but the cause of the crash was unknown, Arthur Dowers, the justice minister of Aruba, told reporters.

“There are rumors that the military planes shot on the small craft, but that information has not been confirmed,” Dowers said.

In the past, Venezuela has shot down suspected drug-trafficking planes, mostly over the western portion of the country. There was no immediate comment from Venezuelan officials about Thursday’s incident.

Coast Guard and maritime police units near where the plane went down in Aruban waters have spotted bodies and debris, but the number of casualties was not known, Dowers said.

He said the rescue team also spotted “packages” on the scene, but officials had not determined what they contained.

The Aruban government is in contact with the government of Venezuela as well as officials in the Netherlands, which handles foreign policy issues for the Dutch Caribbean island.

Aruba is an island in the southern Caribbean that is one of the countries that make up the Kingdom of the Netherlands.