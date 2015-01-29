Aruba says small plane in crash during Venezuelan pursuit

ORANJESTAD, Aruba (AP) — A small civilian plane was being pursued by the Venezuelan military over the Caribbean Sea when it crashed in a fiery ball Thursday, the government of Aruba said.

Two Venezuelan military aircraft were chasing the plane over the South American country’s airspace, but the cause of the crash was unknown, Arthur Dowers, the justice minister of Aruba, told reporters.

“There are rumors that the military planes shot on the small craft, but that information has not been confirmed,” Dowers said.

In the past, Venezuela has shot down suspected drug-trafficking planes, mostly over the western portion of the country. There was no immediate comment from Venezuelan officials about Thursday’s incident.

Coast Guard and maritime police units near where the plane went down in Aruban waters have spotted bodies and debris, but the number of casualties was not known, Dowers said.

He said the rescue team also spotted “packages” on the scene, but officials had not determined what they contained.

The Aruban government is in contact with the government of Venezuela as well as officials in the Netherlands, which handles foreign policy issues for the Dutch Caribbean island.

Aruba is an island in the southern Caribbean that is one of the countries that make up the Kingdom of the Netherlands.