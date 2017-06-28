Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Ex-schools chief clarifies apology regarding ethnic studies

 
Share

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — An ex-schools chief is not apologizing for comparing a Mexican American Studies program to the Ku Klux Klan and its teachers to skinheads.

Former Arizona School Superintendent John Huppenthal was questioned on his 2014 comments on the ethnic studies program previously at Tucson schools during the second day of a trial where prosecutors want to void a law that cancelled the program, The Arizona Daily Star reported (http://bit.ly/2sizXva).

Huppenthal gave a tearful public apology when he was linked to the comments he anonymously posted online, according to the report.

He clarified his apology during questioning on Tuesday and said he regretted not having a more “graceful” tone.

Other news
FILE - Senator Xochitl Galvez, an opposition presidential hopeful, speaks to the press after registering her name as a candidate in Mexico City, July 4, 2023. The street saleswoman turned tech entrepreneur is shaking up the contest to succeed Mexico's popular president, offering an alternative to Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s dominant party. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano, File)
Aspirante a la presidencia de México no se ha dado por vencida
This photo released by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, shows the cache of weapons and ammunition that authorities recovered from the car of a man who opened fire on Fargo, N.D., police officers on Friday, July 14. One officer, Jake Wallin, was killed and two others were injured before a fourth officer shot and killed 37-year-old Mohamad Barakat. (North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation via AP)
Man who killed 1 Fargo officer, hurt 2, was interviewed about guns in 2021 after tip, FBI says
Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff speaks at the NCAA college football Pac-12 media day Friday, July 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier)
Can the Pac-12 survive? Conference of champions faces murky future after Colorado bolts for Big 12

“I viewed it more as apologizing for the distraction,” he said.

The trial will determine whether state officials, including Huppenthal, had discriminatory or racist intent when they enacted a state law that led to the demise of the program in the Tucson Unified School District. Huppenthal was a former state senator who had a role in crafting the law.

He said he was against the program because he thought it used an oppressed-oppressor style that he believed could lead Mexican-Americans students to think that white people are oppressing them. He called the program “toxic.”

He denied having a racial or ethnic bias toward the program when he worked on the state law.

In a blog post from last week, Huppenthal called the trial “one of the most meaningless trials in history,” said the plaintiff’s lawyer Steve Reiss.

The first portion of the trial is scheduled to end Friday. The second week of the trial will continue in mid-July.

___

Information from: Arizona Daily Star, http://www.tucson.com