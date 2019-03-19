FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Puerto Rico approves sale of naloxone amid opioid crisis

 
Share

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s health department says a drug meant to control opiod overdoses can now be sold without a prescription, a move meant to reduce a spike in opioid deaths across the U.S. territory.

Health Secretary Rafael Rodriguez said Tuesday that naloxone will be sold as a nasal spray and as an auto-injection device. It can reverse respiratory failures from opioid overdoses. Most U.S. states already allow sales without a prescription.

Puerto Rico reported more than 600 fentanyl-related overdoses and 60 deaths in 2017, up from 200 and eight the previous year. Nonprofit groups say the actual figures are far higher.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control says fentanyl was responsible for the highest percentage of fatal overdoses across the U.S. in 2016, followed by heroin and cocaine.