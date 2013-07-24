Boy buried by Indiana sand dune leaves hospital

United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
CHICAGO (AP) — A 6-year-old Illinois boy who survived being buried by a sand dune has been released from the hospital, less than two weeks after the accident in Indiana.

Officials say Nathan Woessner (WAYZ'-ner) of Sterling was discharged late Tuesday afternoon from the University of Chicago Medicine Comer Children’s Hospital.

The boy was rescued after being buried for more than three hours on July 12 in a dune called Mount Baldy at Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore.

The hospital says Nathan will continue to receive rehabilitative therapy. Doctors say he walked without assistance Sunday and was cleared to visit the hospital playroom Monday.

Doctors initially put Nathan in a medically induced coma. They say he’s expected to make a full neurological recovery but may suffer lingering lung problems from inhaling sand.