UN keeps Darfur peacekeepers but hopes for their departure

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

UN keeps Darfur peacekeepers but hopes for their departure

By EDITH M. LEDERER
 
Share

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Security Council voted unanimously Thursday to keep the joint U.N.-African Union peacekeeping force in Darfur for another year in hopes the new civilian-led transitional government can restore peace, and the troops can be replaced by civilians who focus on the country’s development.

The British and German-drafted resolution asks Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to provide a report to the council by Jan. 31 assessing the situation on the ground and the state of the peace process, and recommending options for a follow-on U.N. mission.

Britain’s deputy ambassador Jonathan Allen told the council after the vote that the resolution responds to a request from the new transitional government “to avoid any security vacuum in Darfur.”

He said it also sends “a clear message” to all groups to seize the opportunity to establish a comprehensive peace in Darfur, stressing that “preconditions need to be abandoned in favor of meaningful engagement in the peace process.”

Other news
FILE - G Herbo performs on Day 4 of the Lollapalooza Music Festival, Aug. 1, 2021, at Grant Park in Chicago. On Friday, July 28, 2023, the rapper G Herbo pleaded guilty to his role in a scheme that used stolen credit card information to pay for a lavish lifestyle that included private jets, exotic car rentals, a luxury vacation rental and even expensive designer puppies. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
Rapper G Herbo pleads guilty in credit card fraud that paid for private jets and designer puppies
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is carted off the field after an injury on a scramble play during NFL football training camp, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Cincinnati. (Kareem Elgazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
Bengals QB Joe Burrow could miss ‘several weeks’ with calf strain, coach Taylor says
This screen grab from dash camera video provided by the Fort Lupton Police Department shows a freight train hitting a parked police car with a suspect inside, Sept. 16, 2022, in Fort Lupton, Colo. A trial began Monday, July 24, 2023, for the police officer accused of putting the handcuffed woman in the car. The collision seriously injured 21-year-old Yareni Rios. The date/time stamp shown on the video is incorrect. (Fort Lupton Police Department via AP)
Officer who put suspect in car hit by train guilty of reckless endangerment but not manslaughter

In late June, the Security Council voted unanimously to put the brakes on the withdrawal of the joint U.N.-African Union force known as UNAMID until Oct. 31 and asked the U.N. and AU what to do about continuing the withdrawal. They both recommended extending its mandate until Oct. 31, 2020, which the council approved Thursday.

The Darfur conflict began in 2003 when ethnic Africans rebelled, accusing the Arab-dominated Sudanese government of discrimination. The government in Khartoum was accused of retaliating by arming local nomadic Arab tribes and unleashing them on civilian populations — a charge it denies. In recent years, as the result of a successful government military campaign, the rebellion has been reduced to a rebel Sudan Liberation Army faction headed by Abdul Wahid Elnur in Jebel Marra.

In July 2018, the Security Council voted to dramatically cut the UNAMID force in response to reduced fighting and improved security conditions. The target then was to end the mission in June 30, 2020.

The Darfur conflict took place under the three-decade autocratic rule of former president Omar al-Bashir, during which Sudan was convulsed by a bloody civil war and rebellions, not only in Darfur but in Blue Nile and South Kordofan states. Al-Bashir’s rule ended in April when the military ousted him after mass street protests by a pro-democracy movement which began late last year.

A power-sharing agreement signed in August between the military and protesters calls for the government to reach a peace agreement with armed groups within six months.

Britain’s Allen said the Security Council has “a partner” in Sudan’s new government and “looks forward to the transition from peacekeeping to peacebuilding.”

Germany’s U.N. Ambassador Christoph Heusgen said the resolution sends “a very strong message of support” to Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and to Sudanese efforts to foster peace.

It also reaffirms UNAMID’s important role in the coming year and lays out a “road map” to a transition from peacekeeping to a political mission, he said.

Michael Barkin, the U.S. Mission’s senior policy adviser, said “the United States fully expects this to be UNAMID’s final extension, barring extraordinary circumstances.”

The U.S. believes it’s “in the interest of Sudan” to end the mission within the next year and replace it with a U.N. mission “with a country-wide mandate to continue assistance to the new Sudanese government,” he said.

“This is only the beginning of the long road to stability, security, and democratic governance in Sudan,” Barkin stressed. “There must also be follow through.”

Sudan’s U.N. Ambassador Omer Mohamed Siddig thanked the council for maintaining the peacekeeping mission.

“The government of Sudan is aware of the scope of the responsibility and the challenges it faces as it tries to normalize life in conflict areas and to mitigate the social and economic consequences of the conflict,” he said.