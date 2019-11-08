Overlooked Wyoming ballots found in vault, counted

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Election officials in a western Wyoming county say they’ve counted 77 absentee ballots they overlooked on Election Day.

Teton County officials say they spotted the bundle of ballots in a vault after the initial count.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports the ballots didn’t affect Tuesday’s results. Nine of 10 ballot items passed, keeping a 1% sales tax in place until it raises $75 million for a variety of projects.

The ballots raised the vote total from 6,267 to 6,344 and bumped up turnout from 48% to 49%.

A local canvassing board declared the results official Thursday.

Information from: Jackson Hole (Wyo.) News And Guide, http://www.jhnewsandguide.com