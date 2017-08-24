Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Court upholds life sentences of former death row inmate

By RANDALL CHASE
 
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware’s Supreme Court has upheld the life sentences of a former death row inmate convicted of killing two teenagers 30 years ago.

The court on Wednesday rejected Freddy Flonnory’s challenge to the mandatory life sentences he received in 2004. Flonnory was retried after his death sentences were overturned in 2001.

His appeal centered on a 2012 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that mandatory life sentences for juvenile murderers were unconstitutional.

The justices noted that Flonnory was 18, not a juvenile, when Angela Farmer and Danya Adams were murdered in 1997.

Flonnory’s accomplice, Korey Twyman, who was 15 years old at the time, was sentenced to two mandatory life terms in 1999, but he was resentenced in 2014 to 25 years in prison for first-degree murder and 15 years for second-degree murder.