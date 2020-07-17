Nevada high court reverses teacher’s kidnapping conviction

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Nevada high court reverses teacher’s kidnapping conviction

 
Share

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Nevada Supreme Court threw out a kidnapping conviction against a former Clark County teacher who was found guilty by a jury in 2016 for having a sexual relationship with a student.

The majority of the 19-year sentence was tied to the two counts of kidnapping for taking her to a hotel, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. The teacher was also convicted of 10 counts of sexual misconduct.

The court agreed with Jason Lofthouse’s attorneys, who had argued that prosecutors overreached when they charged Lofthouse with kidnapping, because his 2015 relationship with the 17-year-old student was consensual.

“We conclude that the statutory language is not aimed broadly at any crime that merely involves a minor,” Justice Lidia Stiglich said in the unanimous 13-page decision released Thursday. “Interpreting the language in (the kidnapping statute) to include any crime involving a minor would expand an already broad kidnapping statute beyond what is reasonable, leading to absurd results.”

Other news
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks at a news conference as the House prepares to leave for its August recess, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Members of Congress break for August with no clear path to avoiding a shutdown this fall
In this image provided by Sarah Shah, the advocacy group Indian American Impact, which runs the fact-checking site Desifacts.org, passes out Parle-G cookies with voting plan stickers at a Diwali even in Doylestown, Pa., on Oct. 23, 2022. Community organizations are gearing up for what they expect will be a worsening onslaught of disinformation targeting voters of color as the 2024 election approaches. (Sarah Shah via AP)
Election disinformation campaigns targeted voters of color in 2020. Experts expect 2024 to be worse
Oakland Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers, left, congratulates relief pitcher Trevor May after the team's win over the Colorado Rockies in a baseball game Friday, July 28, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Gelof, Laureano homer to back Sears in the Athletics’ 8-5 victory over the Rockies

The now 37-year-old former Rancho High School teacher was arrested in June 2015 after being caught in a locked classroom with the teen, authorities said.

While the age of consent in Nevada is 16, state law prohibits sexual contact between school employees above age 21 and students under 18.

“Because the statute is indifferent regarding the student’s actual consent or the offender’s actual exploitation of the student, we conclude that it is the offender’s status that is the gravamen of the offense outlined” in the sexual conduct law, the decision said.

The girl initially denied the relationship. But she later told her parents and police that she and the teacher were involved in a sexual relationship, prosecutors said.

Deputy Public Defender William Waters was not immediately available for comment. Chief Deputy District Attorney Stacy Kollins declined to comment on the decision.