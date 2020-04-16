Alaska city appeals decision to shield oil firm’s finances

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Alaska city appeals decision to shield oil firm’s finances

 
Share

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska city appealed a state agency’s order allowing an energy company to keep the company’s finances confidential as it seeks to complete a $5.6 billion oil field purchase.

Valdez turned to the state Superior Court in Anchorage this week to force Hilcorp Energy Company to release its financial details as part of the deal to buy BP Alaska’s interests, The Anchorage Daily News reported Wednesday.

The Regulatory Commission of Alaska said last month that Texas-based Hilcorp and its subsidiaries can shield their financial statements during the transaction.

The decision creates an exception to the general rule allowing public access to documents filed with the commission, the city argued.

Other news
Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies runs on an Austin Riley line drive in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Atlanta. Albies was safe at third base. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Albies, Riley, Ozuna power the Braves to a 10-7 victory over the Brewers
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani watches a foul ball during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Ohtani hits MLB-leading 39th homer before leaving with leg cramps; Blue Jays beat Angels 4-1
Seattle Storm coach Noelle Quinn, left, welcomes Jewell Loyd back to the bench during the second half of the team's WNBA basketball game against the Chicago Sky on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Chicago. The Storm won 83-74. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Magbegor has 17 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists, Storm snaps 10-game skid with 83-74 win over Sky

Hilcorp in August announced its plan to buy BP Alaska’s Prudhoe Bay oil field operation, including the company’s 49% stake in the 800-mile (1,287-kilometer) trans-Alaska pipeline and related pipelines.

Hundreds of people have raised concerns about the company’s privacy request, arguing financial information should be publicized to boost confidence that the smaller company has the financial strength to maintain aging North Slope facilities and clean up costly oil spills, if they occur.

Valdez challenged the regulatory commission’s interpretation of the state statute in the order, according to the city’s appeal.

“The RCA erred in broadly rather than narrowly interpreting” the statute, the city said in its court filing.

The regulatory commission decision violates constitutional rights and hurts “transparency and the right to question, investigate, and monitor the discharge of the RCA’s duties,” the city argued.

Regulatory commission spokeswoman Grace Salazar said the agency could not comment on the appeal.