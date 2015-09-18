Glossary: Some common (and uncommon) gender-neutral pronouns

The pronouns “he” and “she” refer to men and women, obviously. But a group of gender-neutral pronouns has sprung up, including “ze” or “per,” sometimes used in the transgender community or among those who don’t identify as male or female. Colleges including Harvard and American universities have allowed students to choose gender-neutral pronouns. Here’s a table of some common — and uncommon — alternatives to “he” and “she.”

Traditional (gender-binary) pronouns she, her, hers he, him, his Gender-neutral pronouns Pronunciation they, them, theirs (used as a singular pronoun) ze, hir, hirs zhee, heer, heerz ze, zir, zirs zhee, zheer, zheerz xe, xem, xyr zhee, zhem, zheer e, em, eirs ee, em, airs per, per, pers hu, hum, hus who, whom, whose

Source: Gay Straight Alliance for Safe Schools, the University of Tennessee