Maine man gets life in prison for killing sheriff’s deputy

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Maine man gets life in prison for killing sheriff’s deputy

By DAVID SHARP
 
Share

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A judge imposed a life sentence Thursday on a man who pressed his handgun to a sheriff deputy’s neck and pulled the trigger, killing the man and triggering a four-day manhunt. The prosecutor called it a cold-blooded execution.

John Williams was sentenced to the state’s maximum penalty for killing Cpl. Gene Cole last year in Norridgewock. The 61-year-old Cole became the first police officer to be killed in the line of duty in nearly 30 years in Maine.

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Marchese said the circumstances demanded the strongest penalty to send a message.

“This case was an execution — an execution of a law enforcement officer doing his job,” Marchese told the judge.

Other news
President Joe Biden speaks at Auburn Manufacturing Inc., in Auburn, Maine, Friday, July 28, 2023, before he signs an executive order to encourage companies to manufacture new inventions in the United States. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
President Biden to host the leaders of Japan and Korean for an August summit at Camp David
FILE - Louisiana State Penitentiary Warden Burl Cain discusses the gurney used for lethal injections, Sept. 18, 2009, at the Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola, La. After nearly every death row inmate in Louisiana asked for clemency en masse, the state's pardon board turned away all 56 petitions this week. Francis Abbott, executive director of Louisiana’s Board of Pardons and Committee on Parole, confirmed to the Associated Press on Friday, July 28, 2023, that none of the applicants are currently eligible. (AP Photo/Judi Bottoni, File)
All 56 Louisiana death row clemency petitions turned away for being ineligible
FILE - Southern California players and coaches celebrate after defeating Stanford 31-28 in the Pac-12 Conference championship NCAA college football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. Colorado becomes the third school to leave the Pac-12 in the last year, joining UCLA and USC, which are joining the Big Ten next year. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
Column: A bold prognostication of what college football will look like a decade from now

Prosecutors say Williams was angry over his girlfriend’s arrest and wanted to avoid going to jail himself when he shot Cole on April 25, 2018. The defense said Williams was sleep-deprived and strung out on cocaine and heroin.

Cole’s killing prompted a massive manhunt with more than 200 law enforcement officers pouring into the area, along with aircraft and military-style tactical vehicles. Williams was eventually captured outside a cabin.

Testimony indicated Cole intended to arrest Williams on drug charges when the two encountered each other on a darkened road. Cole slipped and fell to the ground and never took his gun out of its holster before he was shot by Williams.

Williams, 31, offered his apologies for the pain he caused.

But first he had to walk past half-dozen of Cole’s uniformed colleagues from the Somerset County Sheriff’s Department when he entered he courtroom in Portland.

“What happened was not born out of malice or hatred. It was born out of panic. And what followed was immediate sorrow and regret,” he said. “I took a good man’s life, and it weighs heavy on me and my soul,” he added.

The state sought the maximum penalty of life in prison in Maine, which has no death penalty. Defense attorney Patrick Nickerson asked for a 40-year sentence.

Williams’ mother and aunt told the judge that drugs ruined the defendant’s life and that he was remorseful over his split-second decision.

“Please do not bend to the political climate that wants him put away for the rest of his life,” his aunt, Deb Williams, told the judge.

Tom Cole, the victim’s brother, said afterward that he was satisfied with the sentence.

“The judge sent a good message to everyone that you don’t kill a cop in this state. I think that’s a good precedent to set,” he said.

Cole, who lived in Norridgewock, was a beloved family member and respected member of the community who became a law enforcement officer later in life.

He was known for treating people humanely and for believing in second chances. Some who attended his funeral wore T-shirts quoting the Bible verse that included the phrase “blessed are the peacemakers.”

“Eugene Cole was exactly the kind of police officer that today’s society requires,” Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster said.

Several of Cole’s family members, including his wife and daughter, testified about their loss during the hearing.

Cole’s wife, Sheryl, glared at Williams when she spoke about the family’s loss. She said she’d lost her soul mate and said she hopes her family never hears Williams’ name or sees his face again.

“The defendant is nothing but a coward, and he will never be anything else. In my mind he is nothing,” she said.

___

This story has been updated to correct the spelling of the first name of the deputy’s wife to Sheryl, not Cheryl.