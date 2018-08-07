FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Maine businessman revives 100-year-old fly repellant

 
PROSPECT, Maine (AP) — A Maine businessman has revived a 100-year-old recipe for keeping the flies away.

The Bangor Daily News reports Ken Theobald III’s Ole Time Woodsman has the same distinctive odor as the product that was used by Maine loggers in the 1800s.

Theobald says his father bought the recipe from a New York man in 2008. He then bought the company from his father in 2010 and removed “fly dope” from the description.

Since he started selling the product, Theobald says many former customers have shared memories of its unforgettable scent.

Theobald says the product is not approved by the Environmental Protection Agency for skin-applied insect repellants, so he markets his product as “human scent camo.”

He says he plans to get Ole Time Woodsman into Maine stores by next summer.