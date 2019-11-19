Woman pleads guilty in 3 sons’ deaths, sentenced to 37 years

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Woman pleads guilty in 3 sons’ deaths, sentenced to 37 years

 
Share

BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio woman accused of suffocating her three sons out of jealousy at the attention given them by her husband — who was once her mother’s boyfriend — pleaded guilty Tuesday in the boys’ deaths and was sentenced to 37 years in prison.

Defendant Brittany Pilkington had been scheduled for trial early next year. The guilty pleas to involuntary manslaughter and murder took the death penalty off the table.

Pilkington’s 3-month-old son, Noah, was found dead in August 2015 in the couple’s apartment in Bellefontaine, in western Ohio. A 4-year-old son, Gavin, had died in April 2015, and another infant, Niall, had died in July 2014.

The Bellefontaine woman confessed the day Noah was found to killing the boys, saying she was jealous of the attention her husband paid to their sons but not to her and their daughter, Logan County prosecutors said.

Other news
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (39) argues with umpires Lance Barksdale (23) and Will Little (93) after being ejected during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Cardinals’ Mikolas suspended 5 games and fined for intentionally throwing at Cubs’ Happ
Socialist Workers' Party leader and current Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez applauds during an executive committee meeting in Madrid, Spain, Monday, July 24, 2023. Spain's inconclusive national election has produced one result that will be greeted with relief in European capitals, which like Madrid firmly support the European Union. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Count of ballots from Spaniards abroad gives edge to right-wing block and deepens the stalemate
FILE - Workers stand near train tracks, Sept. 27, 2021, next to overturned cars from an Amtrak train that derailed near Joplin, Mont. On Thursday, July 27, 2023, federal investigators renewed their recommendation that railroads equip every locomotive with the kind of autonomous sensors that they believe could have caught the track flaws that caused the fatal 2021 Amtrak derailment in northern Montana. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Montana train derailment report renews calls for automated systems to detect track problems

Pilkington initially pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder charges. Prosecutors had sought genetic testing for Pilkington to rule out genetic disorders as a cause of death for the three boys.

Judge Mark Connor ordered that Pilkington’s sentences run back to back because of the seriousness of the crimes, a move advocated by prosecutors.

Logan County Prosecutor Eric Stewart said the sentence would bring “justice and closure to this tragic case and protect the community from the defendant.” He noted that one of the state’s own experts said the death penalty wasn’t appropriate due to Pilkington’s “mental defects.”

Pilkington, 27, suffered lead poisoning as a child followed by years of physical and sexual abuse with no intervention by authorities, said Kort Gatterdam, one of her attorneys. Her parents, social service agencies and schools all failed to protect her, he said. A scan identified brain damage.

“Sadly, she’s safer living a better life in jail than on the outside,” Gatterdam said, calling his client “irreparably damaged.”

Attorney Tina McFall, reading a statement on behalf of Pilkington, said she “loves and misses all of her children and grieves for them every day.”

Pilkington’s husband, Joseph Pilkington, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of sexual imposition for having sex with his wife before they were married, when she was underage. He originally was charged with sexual battery for beginning a sexual relationship with Pilkington, who was two decades younger, and impregnating her in 2009, when she was 17.

He’d had a romantic relationship with Pilkington’s mother prior to that, and his indictment indicated he had been living with Pilkington as a sort of stepfather for years.

He wasn’t a suspect in the boys’ deaths.

The Associated Press generally doesn’t name people who are victims of sexual assault but is identifying Brittany Pilkington because her name and image were widely published following her arrest in the deaths of her three sons.

Noah died less than a week after he was returned from protective custody on a judge’s order. A prosecutor said authorities didn’t have any evidence of a crime in the earlier deaths, and no one could have predicted the remaining son would die.