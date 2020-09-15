South Carolina Senate OKs teacher raises, hazard pay

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

South Carolina Senate OKs teacher raises, hazard pay

By JEFFREY COLLINS
 
Share

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Senate passed changes Tuesday to the state budget that would provide a small raise to most teachers and a hazard pay bonus for some lower-paid state workers.

Now attention turns to the House, where leaders may prefer not to change the $9 billion budget at all with worries that COVID-19 could continue to hobble the economy and cut state revenues.

Lawmakers have already agreed to keep spending levels for the budget year that started in July at the same levels as the year before.

The Senate also approved how it thinks South Carolina should spend the remaining $668 million in federal money for COVID-19 expenses, including setting aside $425 million toward repaying the fund that doles out unemployment benefits. The state has already set aside $500 million in federal money to replenish that fund.

Other news
In this handout photo distributed by Mbengue Nyimbilo Crepin, he is pictured with his daughter and wife, who he believes died of dehydration in a desert area near the border between Libyan and Tunisia. Nyimbilo had collapsed on the treacherous desert journey and encouraged his wife and daughter to keep going. He survived but says Matyla Dosso and six-year-old Marie likely did not. (Mbengue Nyimbilo Crepin via AP)
‘God willing, we will meet again in Libya.’ A migrant family’s tale shows chaos at Tunisian border
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove works against a Texas Rangers batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 28, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Musgrove sharp and Tatis homers to lead the Padres to a 7-1 win over the Rangers
Beachgoers wade in the ocean at Crandon Park, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Key Biscayne, Fla. Humans naturally look to water for a chance to refresh, but when water temperatures get too high, some of the appeal is lost. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Water is refreshing in the heat, right? In parts of Florida this past week, not so much

Six months ago, before the pandemic started, economists thought the state would have an extra $800 million collected in fees and taxes to spend in the 2020-2021 budget. With tax revenues and fees plunging, that number has been revised to just over $80 million.

Lawmakers do have about $775 million saved from the past two budget cycles, and the Senate bill passed Tuesday during a special session does set aside $500 million to try to prevent cuts if revenues fall further.

The bill sets aside $50 million for education, most of it going to teachers in what are called “step increases” — annual raises of several hundred dollars given to most teachers based on how many years they have worked. Those raises were frozen for this budget year in the spring as COVID-19 spread. If approved, teachers will get the extra money set retroactively to July 1.

The bill also gives $1,000 hazard pay bonuses to around 12,000 state employees, such as prison guards, state troopers and some health care workers, who make less than $50,000 a year and had to keep working during the pandemic. The lawmakers set aside $20 million for those bonuses.

The Senate adds $4 million for additional school nurses and more than $4 million to provide an extra $175 for poll workers this November. It also provides $40 million to promote tourism, which supporters said could be especially important next spring if the pandemic is under control.

The vote kicks the budget to the House, which could refuse to take up the Senate changes and choose to keep spending exactly at last year’s levels until January when a new General Assembly is sworn in or beyond.

“If the House refuses to take it up, none of this changes,” said Senate Minority Leader Nikki Setzler, a Democrat from West Columbia.

The Senate also approved other proposals to spending the COVID-19 federal money, including $93 million for additional coronavirus testing, $100 million for tutoring and other needs for virtual schools. Also included is $100 million to help local governments and $20 million to help food banks, provide utility payment relief and mental counseling for people struggling with the pandemic

___

Follow Jeffrey Collins on Twitter at https://twitter.com/JSCollinsAP.