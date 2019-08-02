Woman stabs self while trying to stab sister-in-law, husband

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Police in Northern California say they arrested a woman who was trying to stab her husband and sister-in-law outside a bank when she accidentally stabbed herself in the abdomen.

The Roseville Police Department said Friday that officers responding to a call about a fight outside a bank found 32-year-old Ziaoxin Wu injured with a stab wound.

The department says Wu and her husband were finalizing their separation at the bank Tuesday and that the man had brought his sister for support.

Police say Wu became upset and took a large kitchen knife out of her purse and tried to stab her husband’s sister. When her husband intervened, Wu tried to stab him but instead stabbed herself.

Wu was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and taken to a hospital.