Police say semitrailer fatally struck pedestrian in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say a semitrailer tractor fatally struck a pedestrian on the north side of downtown Omaha.

A police news release says the truck was headed south around 4:20 p.m. Thursday and intending to turn east on a green light when it struck the pedestrian. Police say the pedestrian was crossing to the west against the light.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at Nebraska Medical Center.

The truck driver’s been identified as 43-year-old Jeremy Cleaver, of Gary, Indiana. The pedestrian’s name hasn’t been released.