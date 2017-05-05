Billionaire Soros donates $1.45M in Philly prosecutor race

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Billionaire investor George Soros has given $1.45 million to a political action committee running ads in support of a civil rights lawyer in the race for Philadelphia district attorney.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports (http://bit.ly/2pdQlqk) Soros gave the money April 28 to Philadelphia Justice & Public Safety, which has been running ads in support of Larry Krasner.

The infusion significantly surpasses what Krasner, who opposes the death penalty, and the six other Democrats have been able to raise ahead of the May 16 primary.

They’re seeking to replace Seth Williams, who is awaiting trial on federal bribery charges.

In 2015, Soros began investing heavily in races for district attorney and sheriff across the country because of his interest in law enforcement issues, including abolishing the death penalty.

___

Information from: The Philadelphia Inquirer, http://www.inquirer.com