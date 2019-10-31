Nintendo 2Q net profit jumps from Switch Lite sales

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Nintendo 2Q net profit jumps from Switch Lite sales

 
Share

TOKYO (AP) — Nintendo’s fiscal second quarter net profit rose by nearly a third on strong sales of software for its Switch Lite game console, the company said Thursday.

Net profit for Kyoto-based Nintendo Co. rose to 45.4 billion yen ($420 million) in the July-September quarter from 34 billion yen a year earlier.

Sales rose 23% from a year earlier to 271.9 billion yen ($2.5 billion).

The company said it sold nearly 5 million Nintendo Switch machines in April-September, while sales of its handheld Switch Lite, which was launched in September, totaled nearly 2 million units.

Other news
Taiwan's military holds drills of the annual Han Kuang military exercises that simulate an anti-landing operations near the coast in New Taipei City, northern Taiwan, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Taiwan military mobilized for routine defense exercises from July 24-28. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
US to announce $345 million military aid package for Taiwan
FILE - Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston. A nearly 1,300-page police report released on Friday, July 28, 2023, shows some of the safety concerns people had before rap superstar Travis Scott took the stage at the deadly 2021 Astroworld festival in Houston. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
Worker warned organizer ‘Someone’s going to end up dead’ before crowd surge at ’21 Travis Scott show
FILE - G Herbo performs on Day 4 of the Lollapalooza Music Festival, Aug. 1, 2021, at Grant Park in Chicago. On Friday, July 28, 2023, the rapper G Herbo pleaded guilty to his role in a scheme that used stolen credit card information to pay for a lavish lifestyle that included private jets, exotic car rentals, a luxury vacation rental and even expensive designer puppies. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
Rapper G Herbo pleads guilty in credit card fraud that paid for private jets and designer puppies

The Switch is a hybrid game machine that works both as a console and a tablet. More than 40 million consoles have been sold since sales began about two years ago.

Nintendo said its forecasts for the fiscal year that ends in March 2020 were unchanged at 180 billion yen ($1.7 billion) profit on 1.25 trillion yen ($11.5 billion) sales.

The Nintendo Switch Lite is a compact and lightweight version of Nintendo Switch meant for on-the-go playing.

Nintendo, which makes Super Mario and Pokemon games, said its game software “Super Mario Maker 2,” released in June was selling well, as are games from outside software makers such as “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.”

Nintendo stuck to its sales forecast for this fiscal year, which runs through March 2020, at 18 million Switch machines.

Switch sales for the last fiscal year totaled 17 million machines, falling short of the company’s goal of 20 million.

Nintendo has been diversifying its business with ventures like theme park facilities and merchandise featuring Nintendo characters like Pikachu.

It also offers games for smart devices, a move it resisted at start for years, allowing its characters to only appear in games designed for Nintendo game machines.