NC police: 35-year-old stabbing death of teenager is solved

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

NC police: 35-year-old stabbing death of teenager is solved

 
Share

SALISBURY, N.C. (AP) — The stabbing death of a teenager 35 years ago has been solved, police in a North Carolina city said, finally vindicating the victim’s family members.

“I just want to say how thrilled me and my family are,” said Jodie Laird, the sister of Reesa Dawn Trexler. “It’s been a long road, something that honestly for many, many years we didn’t think would happen.”

The 15-year-old Trexler’s body was found on the floor of a bedroom in her grandparents’ house in June 1984. She had been stabbed several times in the upper chest and neck. An autopsy showed the blade of a knife had broken off and was found in her right shoulder.

Police didn’t release the name of the suspect. But several media outlets reported a search warrant showed DNA was extracted in June from the remains of a man whose body was exhumed from a Salisbury cemetery in June.

Other news
FILE - Fans watch a race before the 141st running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., May 2, 2015. Racing will resume at Churchill Downs in September 2023 with no changes being made after a review of surfaces and safety protocols in the wake of 12 horse deaths, including seven in the days leading up to the Kentucky Derby in May. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Churchill Downs to resume racing at fall meet with no changes after horse deaths
FILE - In this April 22, 1952, file photo, U.S. Soldiers watch the mushroom cloud from the atomic explosion at Yucca Flat in Nevada. There were more than 1,000 atomic tests in Nevada's desert between 1951 and 1992, including about 100 above the ground. The blasts ushered in a new era of Nevada history that previously had been relegated to the perceived uncouth behavior of gambling, prostitution and easy divorces. (AP Photo, File)
Nuclear weapons are real, contrary to conspiracy theory about archival test footage
A large, metal "X" sign is seen on top of the downtown building that housed what was once Twitter, now rebranded by its owner, Elon Musk, in San Francisco, Friday, July 28, 2023. The new metal X marker appeared after police stopped workers on Monday, July 24, from removing the iconic bird and logo, saying they didn't have the proper permits and didn't tape off the sidewalk to keep pedestrians safe if anything fell. (AP Photo/Haven Daley)
‘X’ logo installed atop Twitter building, spurring San Francisco to investigate permit violation

Media outlets identified him as Curtis Edward Blair, based on a petition for the exhumation.

Investigators received information that Blair had been employed by Frito-Lay in Salisbury, two blocks from the home of the victim’s grandparents.

Court records show Blair was living in San Diego, California, when he died in 2004, media outlets reported.

Police Sgt. Travis Shulenburger said at a news conference Tuesday that authorities consider the case closed. Laird “has been completely exonerated” and the suspect had no connection to the family, he said.

Laird appeared on “The Dr. Phil Show” in 2018 and passed a polygraph test, which renewed interest in the case. Laird said then that she had endured decades of gossip implicating her.

Months later, Shulenburger said he was sending evidence to be retested. Evidence included a DNA swab from a sexual assault kit, police said Tuesday. The lab developed a male DNA profile from there.

Based on genetic, genealogical and circumstantial evidence, Blair was a “very strong candidate to be the subject of the unidentified male extracted DNA profile,” court documents said.

Laird said she was grateful that the case has been solved, and that the family was cleared. “I think we can walk down the street and look at people a lot differently now, that makes a big difference,” she said.