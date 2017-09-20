FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Authorities: Man supplied heroin linked to overdose deaths

 
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man has pleaded guilty to providing heroin involved in two overdose deaths last year.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says Nestor Santana, of New London, pleaded guilty Wednesday in New Haven federal court to a heroin distribution charge. He faces up to 40 years in prison when he’s sentenced in December.

Authorities say a 17-year-old girl was found unresponsive of a suspected heroin overdose at a Groton motel last May. She was taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Prosecutors say a 34-year-old woman was found dead on a bathroom floor in an apartment days later. Officials determined her death was caused by “acute ethanol and fentanyl intoxication.”

Authorities say Santana supplied the drugs that ultimately led to the victims’ deaths.

Santana was arrested last September.