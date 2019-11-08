Airbnb says it will pay for funerals in Halloween shooting

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Airbnb says it will pay for funerals in Halloween shooting

 
Share

ORINDA, Calif. (AP) — The killings of five people at a Halloween party remain unsolved more than a week later as a victim’s family clashed with the company in the aftermath of violence at an Airbnb rental home in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Police have not addressed a possible motive in the fatal shootings in Orinda that sent more than 100 terrified partygoers running for safety, nor have they announced any arrests, though local media has reported that the violence may have stemmed from a fight between two rival groups.

Authorities have not addressed the reports and Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Jimmy Lee didn’t return a phone message Friday seeking comment.

Airbnb has announced it will pay funeral expenses for the five victims and cover counseling bills for their families, The San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Other news
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (39) argues with umpires Lance Barksdale (23) and Will Little (93) after being ejected during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Cardinals’ Mikolas suspended 5 games and fined for intentionally throwing at Cubs’ Happ
Socialist Workers' Party leader and current Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez applauds during an executive committee meeting in Madrid, Spain, Monday, July 24, 2023. Spain's inconclusive national election has produced one result that will be greeted with relief in European capitals, which like Madrid firmly support the European Union. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Count of ballots from Spaniards abroad gives edge to right-wing block and deepens the stalemate
FILE - Workers stand near train tracks, Sept. 27, 2021, next to overturned cars from an Amtrak train that derailed near Joplin, Mont. On Thursday, July 27, 2023, federal investigators renewed their recommendation that railroads equip every locomotive with the kind of autonomous sensors that they believe could have caught the track flaws that caused the fatal 2021 Amtrak derailment in northern Montana. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Montana train derailment report renews calls for automated systems to detect track problems

The decision comes after a victim’s lawyer, Jesse Danoff, who represents the family of Raymon Hill, Jr., blasted the company’s response to the shooting, saying Airbnb “responded in public with platitudes and thoughts and prayers.”

“The family of Mr. Raymon Hill, Jr. has watched with heartache as the narrative surrounding the Halloween mass shooting in Orinda has been spun, with racially charged insensitivity, to place a large degree of blame on the victims for this horrific incident,” Danoff wrote in a statement Thursday.

Airbnb said it has set aside funds for the funeral and counseling and has been in contact with Danoff, who didn’t return a message Friday seeking comment.

Airbnb’s CEO Brian Chesky said the San Francisco-based company was taking steps to stop unauthorized parties in the wake of the deadly shooting. In a series of tweets Nov. 2, Chesky said company is stepping up efforts to “combat unauthorized parties and get rid of abusive host and guest conduct.”

“We must do better, and we will. This is unacceptable,” Chesky tweeted.

The Orinda Police Department has been criticized for not responding immediately on Halloween to several noise complaints about the large party — a move Chief David Cook defended this week at a city council meeting.

Cook said police were assisting officers in neighboring Lafayette, where three suspects had assaulted residents and held them hostage before stealing a car. He said the noise complaints were lower priority than the hostage situation at the time. Officers were going to the Orinda home, however, when they received reports of shots being fired.

“This is a very complex and sensitive investigation,” Cook said. “While it is our goal to provide the public with information and answers, we must be judicious regarding the information we release into the public sphere.”