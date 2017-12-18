Maine native coaching is US Paralympic Coach of the Year

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — A Nordic skier who won four championships in high school in Maine and captained the Dartmouth team is the United States Paralympic Coach of the Year.

The Sun Journal reports Eileen Carey coaches the U.S. Nordic skiing and biathlon paralympic teams, which are comprised of athletes with disabilities. In just the past season alone, her athletes have earned a total of 33 medals in Nordic skiing and 12 in the biathlon.

She says her teams made a collective choice to start over after the 2014 Paralympics in Sochi. She says it’s been hard work, but that it’s working.

The new season began Saturday and will lead up to the 2018 Paralympic Games in South Korea. It will be Carey’s second Olympic games as coach.