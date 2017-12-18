FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Maine native coaching is US Paralympic Coach of the Year

 
Share

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — A Nordic skier who won four championships in high school in Maine and captained the Dartmouth team is the United States Paralympic Coach of the Year.

The Sun Journal reports Eileen Carey coaches the U.S. Nordic skiing and biathlon paralympic teams, which are comprised of athletes with disabilities. In just the past season alone, her athletes have earned a total of 33 medals in Nordic skiing and 12 in the biathlon.

She says her teams made a collective choice to start over after the 2014 Paralympics in Sochi. She says it’s been hard work, but that it’s working.

The new season began Saturday and will lead up to the 2018 Paralympic Games in South Korea. It will be Carey’s second Olympic games as coach.