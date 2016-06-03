Charlotte police shoot, kill man suspected in bus shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police shot and killed a suspect in an earlier shooting on a city bus, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said early Friday.

Officers were called to a shooting on a bus shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday, spokesman Keith Trietley said in a news release.

Some of the responding officers saw a man walking down a street that matched the description of the suspect, Trietley said.

“They exited their vehicles and engaged the suspect, giving him verbal commands,” Police Chief Kerr Putney said Thursday night.

“Two of our officers perceived an imminent threat, an imminent lethal threat, and they shot the suspect,” Putney said.

Emergency medical workers pronounced the man dead at the scene. The officers were not hurt.

Investigators recovered a gun from the dead suspect.

The man shot on the bus was taken to a hospital with injuries not thought to be serious. His name has not been released.

The names and race of the officers and suspect were not immediately available.

The officers have been placed on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated by the department’s internal affairs bureau.

The shooting was the fifth fatal shooting by Charlotte police officers in the last six months.