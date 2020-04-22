More drivers cited for speeding as traffic declines

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

More drivers cited for speeding as traffic declines

 
Share

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Highway Patrol is issuing a lot more tickets to motorists feeling the need for speed on roadways where lanes are wide open during the coronavirus pandemic, officials said Wednesday.

From March 19, when the stay-at-home order began, through April 19, officers issued 2,493 citations to drivers suspected of speeding in excess of 100 mph, the CHP said. That’s compared to 1,335 during the same period last year — marking an 87% increase.

The jump in speeding tickets coincides with a 35% decline in traffic volume on state roads compared with 2019, according to information from the CHP, the Department of Transportation and the Office of Traffic Safety.

CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley called the spike in citations “alarming.”

Caltrans Director Toks Omishakin said work crews taking advantage of reduced traffic to perform maintenance are put in danger by motorists “viewing less congested roads as an invitation to drive dangerously.”

Officials remind drivers that even with fewer cars on the roads, the state’s “Move Over” law remains in effect. It requires all motorists to move over a lane or slow down when they see flashing lights on Caltrans vehicles, police cars, ambulances and tow trucks.