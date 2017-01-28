Police: Man fatally shoots wife, son before killing himself

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Police say a man fatally shot his wife and son before killing himself in McLean.

Fairfax County Police have identified the three people found dead in a McLean home on Friday as 52-year-old Hong Chen, 48-year-old Shirley Zhou and 16-year-old James Wenjie Chen. Police say they are continuing to investigate the deaths, but are calling it a murder-suicide.

Police say they believe Hong Chen fatally shot Shirley Zhou and James Chen. They say autopsies will be performed to determine the exact cause and manner of their deaths.

They’re asking anyone with information about the incident to contact authorities.