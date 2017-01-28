Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Police: Man fatally shoots wife, son before killing himself

 
MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Police say a man fatally shot his wife and son before killing himself in McLean.

Fairfax County Police have identified the three people found dead in a McLean home on Friday as 52-year-old Hong Chen, 48-year-old Shirley Zhou and 16-year-old James Wenjie Chen. Police say they are continuing to investigate the deaths, but are calling it a murder-suicide.

Police say they believe Hong Chen fatally shot Shirley Zhou and James Chen. They say autopsies will be performed to determine the exact cause and manner of their deaths.

They’re asking anyone with information about the incident to contact authorities.