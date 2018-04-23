FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Portsmouth approves over $100,000 for new public artworks

 
Share

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — The Portsmouth City Council has approved the city’s first public arts projects for construction at a new downtown parking garage.

The council voted last week to spend $88,900 on a sculpture that will be created by Maine artist Terrence Parker and $40,000 on another work by Maine artist Seth Palmiter. The Portsmouth Herald reports both works will be dedicated to Portsmouth’s working-class men and women who previously lived and worked in the city’s North End neighborhood where the municipal garage is located.

The project is being paid for through the city’s Percent for Art ordinance, which requires the City Council to spend 1 percent of any municipal project that costs at least $2 million on art.

The garage is under construction and is expected to open this fall.

___

Information from: Portsmouth Herald, http://www.seacoastonline.com