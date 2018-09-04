FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Crane crashes through Florida home; tears gash in roof

 
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a crane collapsed onto a house in a Florida neighborhood, tearing a large gash in its roof.

The Orlando Fire Department says the crane fell over Tuesday in the upscale Baldwin Park neighborhood. No injuries were reported.

Photos released by the fire department show the crane’s base turned partially over in front of the home, while its arm rests on the damaged roof.

Officials didn’t immediately say what the crane was being used for or what caused it to topple.