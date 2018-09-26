FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Poland’s PM gets Polish language lesson from minister

 
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s prime minister has received an on-camera lesson in the Polish language from his education minister after making a grammatical mistake during an election speech.

Mateusz Morawiecki seemed startled but made no comment when the minister, a teacher of Polish, told him in front of the cameras during a weekly government session Tuesday that his spoken Polish was faulty, and corrected it.

A complicated language, Polish is gender-sensitive and requires gender accord in all parts of the sentence. But at one point in his pre-local elections speech widely broadcast last week Morawiecki used a feminine form with the masculine word “year.”

Education Minister Anna Zalewska was urged during an interview on private radio RMF FM to point out the mistake to Morawiecki, and had promised to do that.