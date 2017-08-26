Franklin County outlaw spurred massive 1940 manhunt

MEADVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Come and listen to a story ‘bout a man named Red — Texas Red, that is. Toughest outlaw in Franklin County, or so some said. But who knows for sure?

Don Simonton of Fayette, who is writing a book on Red, presented some of his findings at a Franklin County Museum gathering — the largest crowd museum president Jennifer Griffith had seen, with 44 people present.

Simonton came both to talk and to listen. He was hoping some people present might remember Red, and they did.

“This is a work in progress,”?Simonton said of the book titled “Let the Devil Out: Finding Texas Red.” ’'I have a manuscript that’s 400 pages, and my publisher thinks that’s quite enough, but I’m still doing some research and still have some questions I want answered.”

Googling “Texas Red” on the Internet brings up nothing about the Mississippi outlaw, though there was one by that name in the Southwest, he pointed out.

Simonton heard the story from a farmer in 1997 and thought it was a tall tale until he began researching it and discovered newspaper accounts and other documents and photos.

He’s not even sure what Texas Red’s real name was.?Candidates include Levi George,?Red Williams and Ed Flowers.

In 1935, a man named Levi George was arrested for burglary in Goodman and sentenced to prison at Parchman. He escaped in 1938 and turned up in western Franklin County.

That’s the general vicinity of a community known as Freewoods, established around 1850 by a white landowner with a Choctaw wife and daughter as a place where all races were welcome.

Red, part African American and Native American, operated a juke joint along with his common-law wife Dolly and partner the Oklahoma Kid, whose real name is unknown. They lived at a place called Franklin Spur near the railroad tracks.

Burglaries ensued throughout the community, and on New Year’s Eve 1939, a wild party with gunfire erupted at Red’s place. A lawman, Phillip Shell, got up a posse to go arrest him.

Doris Whittington Adams, 92, of Amite County was not present at Simonton’s talk for health reasons, but she has much to contribute to the story of Texas Red.

“I lived less than a mile from where this guy stayed,” she said during an interview last week at her home in the Zion Hill community.

“I?passed there. I saw him a lot of times. I rode horses down there,” she said. “Daddy saw him all the time. They’d be out. Daddy was suspicious of him. There was a lot of breaking in going on.”

She said Texas Red was a tall man, while Oklahoma Kid was short and always wore a black hat.

She remembers when Phillip Shell showed up at her house trying to get up a posse.

“Phillip wanted my brother (Gene McMillan) to go down there and arrest him. Daddy said, ‘Phillip, that’s a dangerous man. You’d better wait till you get some law.’ ”

Shell recruited Hillard Hall, and Gene led them to Red’s house but didn’t go farther.

“We heard the shots from our house,” said Adams, who picked up other details from folks in the community later.

“Phillip said, ‘Come out with your hands up.’ Well, he came out shooting, and that’s how he killed the Hall boy.

“He ran out without his shoes on. That’s why his feet were in such bad shape,” she said, referring to photos of Red’s mangled feet after he was killed.

As the search went on over the ensuing weeks, men would meet at Adams’ house.

“They would gather at our house to decide where everybody was going to search,”?she said. “They would do that every morning. Mama would make coffee.”

One day the men were getting ready to leave when one of their guns went off, blasting a hole in the floor.

“There were some scary times back then,”?Adams said.

Simonton said newspaper accounts at the time gave conflicting information. One said there were five men in the posse: Kirby Shell, J.W. “Jesse” Shell, Phillip?Shell, Hillard Hall and a black man named Ben White. All were described as officers.

After the shootout, they found women’s jewelry and clothing in Texas Red’s house which were reportedly stolen from Johnny Mizell’s store in?Roxie. It wasn’t clear whether Texas Red or Oklahoma Kid killed Hall, he said.

The killing turned a local posse into a massive manhunt with some 200 officers, two National Guard companies and a team of FBI agents involved. Newly elected sheriff Cliff Herring offered a $100 reward. Reports of the fugitives started coming in from all over the state.

Herring’s son, deputy Graham Herring (whose son?Ed was at the museum meeting), got a shot at Red and found blood, but later realized it might have come from his injured feet. It was an unusually cold winter with highs seldom above freezing and lows averaging 8 degrees, Simonton said.

“His feet deteriorated and became bloody and mutilated,” he said.

On?Jan. 9, 1940, Red and Oklahoma split up at Natchez, with the Kid going west and Red northeast. The Mississippi River bridge was then under construction, so it’s not clear how the Kid got across, possibly in disguise on a ferry. He was never heard from again, though some said he settled in Monterey,?La., as a school teacher.

Red eluded lawmen all month, an incredible feat with hundreds in pursuit amid bitter winter weather. A story arose that he had magical powers as a shape-shifter and could turn into an animal when he needed to.

In Jefferson County he sneaked into a barn, lighted a fire to get warm and burned the structure down. When the landowners came out to see what was happening, he fired shots at them as he fled.

As Red continued north through Harriston, Red Lick, Pattison and Hermanville, lawmen brought in a fellow named Coochie Massey from Hazlehurst with bloodhounds. On?Feb. 3 he struck Red’s trail and spotted him climbing out of a ravine, possibly Bayou Pierre, by a railroad at Carlisle.

Massey shot Red with a .351-caliber Winchester semi-automatic rifle, mortally wounding him. Red refused to say a word before he died a short time later.

The body was taken to Fayette for identification and laid out on town square for public viewing, “as they used to do in the old west,” Simonton said. From there he was taken to Meadville.

A woman from Brookhaven who said she was his sister came to claim the body and said his real name was Ed Flowers.

Two people at the museum meeting last week remembered Red’s body laid out in Meadville.

Retired dentist Dr.?Coley Ratcliff, 86, said he, his brother and a friend went to see it. “They had him down in the basement of the courthouse. The only thing I remember was his feet were wrapped in gunny sacks.”

Ratcliff said times were so tense that his dad, who was superintendent of education, sat on top of the house with a shotgun.

Mamie Halford, 86, said, “I?was a little girl with big ears and I remember sitting around listening to the older folks talk about it.?When we heard he was killed, my dad brought me to the courthouse.?We went up to see him. He was lying there on that cot, covered up except for his head and feet. He was a big fellow.”

She added, “I always heard them say they thought Oklahoma Kid was the one that killed that man. Maybe they shouldn’t ought to have been chasing (Red).”

Madeline Carter said she was on a school bus when the manhunt was under way. “They stopped us on Chase Hill, two officers,” she recalled.

Pete Oglesby, who has a museum at his Bunkley Road home, said he bought a pistol in Hazlehurst that reportedly belonged to Coochie Massey, a .32 Smith & Wesson with a Winchester barrel and pearl handles. Simonton wondered if it might have belonged to Texas Red.

Simonton said it’s a matter of debate whether Red was a “criminal, outlaw, terrorist and killer,” an “antihero” of the likes of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid — or if he was even guilty of the crimes he was accused of.

“This is not a question I can answer,” he said.

He plans to interview more people before finishing his project.

“This book is written not only by me but by the community as a whole,” he said.