Police: Sailor fatally stabbed wife, then hung himself

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — Authorities in western Washington state have identified a couple killed in a murder-suicide.

Bremerton police tell the Kitsap Sun that 23-year-old Francisco Rivera fatally stabbed his wife, 22-year-old Marie Aurora Rivera, on Wednesday before hanging himself.

Officials say Francisco Rivera was a sailor on the USS Nimitz and had recently returned from a six-month deployment.

Detectives are continuing to investigate.

