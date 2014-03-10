Officials: 16 killed in road accident in Egypt

ASSUIT, Egypt (AP) — Officials say a truck collided with a bus on a highway in southern Egypt that was flooded after heavy rains, killing 16 people.

A security official in the city of Assiut said the bus driver lost control of the wheel on an inundated stretch of road, striking the truck and then overturning. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to speak to reporters.

Health official Ahmed Abdel-Hamid said 16 were killed and five injured in the Monday accident.

Unusually heavy seasonal rain and floods hit Egypt on Sunday, inundating homes in rural areas. Another eight died when a bus overturned on a flooded road near the Red Sea coastal resort of Hurghada. Separately, the ceiling of its airport collapsed.