Lincoln officers cleared in shooting death of suspect

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A grand jury has cleared Lincoln police officers of wrongdoing in the June shooting death of a man suspected of shooting two other people.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports (http://bit.ly/2eTknhR ) that the grand jury found on Friday that the officers acted lawfully in the June 26 shooting of 22-year-old Germichael Kennedy, of Lincoln.

Investigators say the officers confronted Kennedy and shot him when he pointed a handgun at them. Investigators believe Kennedy had fatally shot 20-year-old Marlene Rashidi and wounded 23-year-old Dezarae Mann as the women were sitting in separate cars earlier that day.

Officials say Kennedy broke away and pulled a gun when Sgt. Mario Robinson tried to arrest him. That’s when Robinson and Officer Josh Atkinson fired multiple rounds, killing Kennedy.

___

Information from: Lincoln Journal Star, http://www.journalstar.com