Texas judge blocks state from removing school board

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Texas judge blocks state from removing school board

 
Share

HOUSTON (AP) — A judge has issued a temporary injunction blocking a Texas official from dismantling an elected school board and replacing it with a state-appointed one.

Travis County District Judge Catherine Mauzy ruled Wednesday that Houston Independent School District trustees met their burden of proof for showing that Mike Morath, commissioner of the Texas Education Agency, does not have the legal authority to oust board members.

Morath announced his plans to temporarily replace the board in November, citing a 2015 state law requiring education officials to either close a school that failed for over four years or select a board to run the district.

Morath made the decision after Wheatley High School received its seventh consecutive failing grade, as well as multiple substantiated findings of misconduct by current trustees, the Houston Chronicle reported.

Other news
Ryan Graves, Americans for Safe Aerospace Executive Director, from left, U.S. Air Force (Ret.) Maj. David Grusch, and U.S. Navy (Ret.) Cmdr. David Fravor, testify before a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
The UFO congressional hearing was ‘insulting’ to US employees, a top Pentagon official says
In this photo provided by the Australian Defence Force an Australian Army MRH-90 Taipan helicopter from the School of Army Aviation prepares to take off from Ballina airport, Ballina, Australia, Feb 27, 2022, during Operation Flood Assist 2022. Four air crew were missing after an Australian Army helicopter ditched into waters off the Queensland state coast during joint U.S.-Australian military exercises, officials said on Saturday, July 29, 2023. (Mr Bradley Richardson/ADF via AP)
4 air crew members are missing after Australian army helicopter ditched off Australia’s coast
FILE - Fans watch a race before the 141st running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., May 2, 2015. Racing will resume at Churchill Downs in September 2023 with no changes being made after a review of surfaces and safety protocols in the wake of 12 horse deaths, including seven in the days leading up to the Kentucky Derby in May. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Churchill Downs to resume racing at fall meet with no changes after horse deaths

HISD lawyers have argued TEA lawyers are misinterpreting the law. While Wheatley has not met state standards for years, the school did not trigger sanctions until this school year. But TEA officials believe Wheatley’s failing grade in August clearly triggered the law.

Mauzy ordered that Morath cannot dismiss trustees until the district’s lawsuit seeking to stop their removal is resolved or another court order is issued. She set a trial date for June 22. TEA officials said they plan to immediately appeal the ruling.

“There’s a lot of time between now and June, so I’m hoping conversations will happen between the commissioner and our special counsel and the new trustees,” said HISD Board President Diana Dávila, who lost her re-election bid in November to Judith Cruz. “Maybe Mike Morath will have a change of mind. That will be my hope, that he sees with these new trustees, it’s a new path being taken.”

In a statement, TEA officials called the ruling a “temporary setback.”

“Any time you are taking on a powerful and entrenched bureaucracy, the road to meaningful change is long and arduous,” agency officials said. “But when the futures of our children are at stake, we will stop at nothing to make sure they are properly provided for.”

TEA officials had hoped to install a replacement board by spring 2020. An appointed board would likely remain for two to five years.