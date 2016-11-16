Woman in disguise arrested for fatal hit-and-run

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Police say a woman who tried to conceal her identity with contact lenses, pink hair and a face tattoo has been sentenced to prison for a fatal hit-and-run crash.

The Orange County Register reports (http://bit.ly/2eG2eVr ) that 36-year-old Tracy Clapp of Santa Ana pleaded guilty this week to 11 felony counts linked to the April 20 crash. Court records say Clapp struck 26-year-old Christopher Chavez as he crossed the street around 2 a.m.

Authorities say Clapp ran a red light, hit Chavez and then fled after seeing him injured.

Chavez was taken to the hospital, where he was declared brain-dead. He was later taken off life support.

Clapp was sentenced to six years in prison.

