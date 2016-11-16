Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Woman in disguise arrested for fatal hit-and-run

 
Share

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Police say a woman who tried to conceal her identity with contact lenses, pink hair and a face tattoo has been sentenced to prison for a fatal hit-and-run crash.

The Orange County Register reports (http://bit.ly/2eG2eVr ) that 36-year-old Tracy Clapp of Santa Ana pleaded guilty this week to 11 felony counts linked to the April 20 crash. Court records say Clapp struck 26-year-old Christopher Chavez as he crossed the street around 2 a.m.

Authorities say Clapp ran a red light, hit Chavez and then fled after seeing him injured.

Chavez was taken to the hospital, where he was declared brain-dead. He was later taken off life support.

Clapp was sentenced to six years in prison.

___

Information from: The Orange County Register, http://www.ocregister.com