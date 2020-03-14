Louisiana sees 1st coronavirus death as cases rise sharply

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana has seen its first death from the coronavirus as the number of cases rose sharply to 77, health officials said. Many of the cases — at least three dozen — are in Orleans Parish.

The person who died was 58, lived in Orleans Parish and had underlying health issues, authorities said.

The Louisiana Office of Public Health announced death and the new numbers on Saturday

“The biggest concern that I have is that it appears that if you look at cases per capita, we’re No. 3 or No. 4 in the country, something in that neighborhood,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said at a Saturday briefing.

“Certainly our ability to deliver services, particularly medical services, will be overwhelmed with a lower number of cases than would be required to have a similar impact on services in other states, he said.

The governor has postponed the state’s presidential primaries due to fears of the coronavirus. He signed an executive order delaying the April 4 primary until June 20. That makes Louisiana the first state in the nation to do so.

The governor has also banned gatherings of more than 250 people, prompting prompted some of the city’s biggest attractions to close.

___

___

