Swedish court lowers sentence to doctor for abducting woman

STOCKHOLM (AP) — An appeals court in Sweden has reduced the sentence given to a Swedish doctor who abducted a woman and kept her locked up in a bunker for almost a week.

The Svea Court of Appeal says there were “factors to be considered in a mitigated direction,” namely Martin Trenneborg’s mental disorder. It reduced his sentence to eight years, from the 10 given in February by the Stockholm District Court.

The appeals court said Thursday Trenneborg was guilty of meticulously planning the abduction and of subjecting the woman, who was not identified, to serious risk by sedating her and keeping her locked up in a soundproofed bunker next to his home in southern Sweden.

The Svea court also agreed with the lower court that he was not guilty of aggravated rape.