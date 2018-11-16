FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Batkid Miles Scott is healthy and thriving now cancer-free

By JANIE McCAULEY
 
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco’s beloved Batkid is cancer-free and thriving.

On the five-year anniversary of the day that then-5-year-old Miles Scott captured the hearts of millions by saving the day in San Francisco as “Batkid” — his Make-A-Wish Foundation dream accomplished at last — the fifth-grader is healthy and active. The Greater Bay Area chapter of the Make-A-Wish Foundation provided the encouraging and heartwarming update Thursday.

“He’s doing great!” the local chapter posted of the boy, who’s from the tiny Northern California town of Tulelake.

Miles had battled leukemia for years when he took over as his favorite superhero, receiving a police escort as he traveled around San Francisco to save Gotham. He even rescued Giants mascot Lou Seal from the Penguin at AT&T Park.

Reaching the five-year mark in remission is a significant milestone for patients given it can mean a positive future prognosis.

San Francisco manager Bruce Bochy said he is eager to see Batkid again at a ballgame next season.

“He was such an inspiration and brought a community together around his willpower, courage and joy for life,” Giants CEO Larry Baer said. “The Giants are filled with love and happiness for him.”

Now, the boy might have to pay a visit to the Oakland Athletics next. And to a Stanford women’s basketball game.

A’s manager Bob Melvin, newly crowned AL Manager of the Year, would like to see Miles in an Oakland jersey one day soon.

“We’re following his progress and couldn’t be happier,” Melvin said. “We think he needs to come visit us and see how he looks in green and gold.”

Hall of Fame Stanford women’s basketball coach Tara VanDerveer said in a text message she would like to host Miles and his family at Maples Pavilion for a game.

“That is so exciting,” said VanDerveer, who was touched by the Bay Area’s efforts to make Miles’ dream come true in 2013. “I would be honored if he and his family wanted to be my guest at a game and meet our team!”

Sports figures and franchises cheered him on, from the Giants and all their NL West rivals to the San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders. Even the Boston Red Sox offered a shout out from afar that day.

“When Miles had his wish granted to become Batkid, he gained the confidence and strength needed to protect the city of San Francisco, and more importantly, to fight and win his own personal battle against leukemia,” Make-A-Wish senior manager Jamie Sandys said in an email.

Since that day that inspired so many, Miles has become a big brother to Ben, played Little League and recently sold his first market goat from the family farm at a local fair. The boy still sees his oncologist once a year.

A’s President Dave Kaval hopes to have the Northern California superhero out for a game in the East Bay in 2019.

“We’re so grateful to hear that Batkid is cancer-free and turning into a healthy Batman,” Kaval said. “San Francisco is Gotham to Oakland’s Metropolis so we’d love to have Miles as a superman at an A’s game next season.”

