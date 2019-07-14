FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Commissioner: School system is worse than report suggests

 
Share

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island’s education commissioner says the state of the Providence public school system is even worse than a scathing report suggested.

WPRI-TV reports Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green discussed her impressions of the system at the eighth and final forum about the Johns Hopkins Institute for Education Policy report.

She says the big takeaway is, “things are actually worse than the report indicates.” She says she heard about a child who had 11 English teachers in one year.

About 200 people attended the forum Saturday in Providence.

The report, released in June, found severe dysfunction, including rampant bullying and fighting among students, crumbling facilities and a tangled bureaucracy with no clear lines of authority.

Infante-Green will discuss changes to the system at the Council on Elementary and Secondary Education meeting July 23.