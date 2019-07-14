Commissioner: School system is worse than report suggests

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island’s education commissioner says the state of the Providence public school system is even worse than a scathing report suggested.

WPRI-TV reports Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green discussed her impressions of the system at the eighth and final forum about the Johns Hopkins Institute for Education Policy report.

She says the big takeaway is, “things are actually worse than the report indicates.” She says she heard about a child who had 11 English teachers in one year.

About 200 people attended the forum Saturday in Providence.

The report, released in June, found severe dysfunction, including rampant bullying and fighting among students, crumbling facilities and a tangled bureaucracy with no clear lines of authority.

Infante-Green will discuss changes to the system at the Council on Elementary and Secondary Education meeting July 23.